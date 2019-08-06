Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stock Price Rose While Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Its Position by $659,535; Wedbush Securities Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Boosted as Stock Declined

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 59 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,176 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 13,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.37. About 1.93M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.58 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 11,751 shares to 44,798 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Inc stated it has 5,662 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.31% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 5,544 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,092 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 15 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4.27 million shares. Argent invested in 4,353 shares or 0.07% of the stock. S&Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,898 shares. Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer Grp owns 0.79% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.29M shares. Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mariner Lc invested in 0.31% or 197,542 shares. Cadinha Ltd Liability Com reported 16,135 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Tcw has invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Murphy Cap Inc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).