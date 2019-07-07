Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Shareholder Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose; Crossvault Capital Management Position in Workday Com (WDAY) Has Lifted by $520,320

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.85M market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 15,792 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 11 selling transactions for $10.85 million activity. The insider Sisco Robynne sold $996,435. Stankey Michael A. had sold 1,800 shares worth $296,776 on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 4,800 shares valued at $799,643 was made by Shaughnessy James P on Thursday, January 10. DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 304,404 shares worth $50.01 million. BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05M worth of stock. 32,250 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares with value of $5.40 million were sold by Bozzini James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.97% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 40,000 shares. Mathes Company holds 1.7% or 17,339 shares. Asset Inc accumulated 12,591 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Asset Mngmt One invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Principal Grp Incorporated reported 14,652 shares. Moller holds 0.13% or 1,750 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ardevora Asset Management Llp invested in 0.94% or 185,626 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 50,637 shares. Fiera Corp has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 705,555 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon reported 3,007 shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 3.80 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 12,406 shares stake. 2,225 were reported by Rothschild Corporation Il. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Co National Bank has 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 19,148 shares. 4,000 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 8,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 14,275 shares. Rockland Trust has 3.03% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 0% or 23,021 shares. 38,664 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.