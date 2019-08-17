Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Holder Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $659,535; Merriman Wealth Management Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Lowered by $323,676 as Stock Price Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.06M market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 38,457 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Co accumulated 158,614 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 20,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs holds 0.01% or 19,691 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 185,058 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 10,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt invested in 183,094 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 10,093 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 58,039 shares. Ls Inv Advsr owns 2,293 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.01% or 226 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 6,100 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 2,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nottingham Advsrs Inc accumulated 6,600 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 8,028 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assoc invested in 48,670 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 54,371 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 10 holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 235,368 shares. Profit Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 14,925 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Mengis Mngmt Inc has invested 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7.97M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 20.46M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cwh Mgmt holds 0.34% or 10,814 shares. Mufg Americas reported 164,707 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 53,501 shares. Hudson Valley Adv invested in 35,706 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 251,276 are owned by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Vantage Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 170,097 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 1.84% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,272 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Lp.

