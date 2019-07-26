Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Holder Vr Advisory Services LTD Cut Stake; Basswood Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Value Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 671,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 4,072 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 28,788 shares. Comm Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 1,507 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,547 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 900 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Jefferies Grp Limited Co reported 8,326 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 12 shares. 282,100 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 11 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 185,058 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 2,926 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 77,200 shares.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89M for 4.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

