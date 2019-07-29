Panasonic (PCRFY) EPS Estimated At $0.15; Highland Capital Management LP Increased By $1.41 Million Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 20,000 shares with $2.83M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 889,052 shares traded or 69.71% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Varian Medical Systems Is Tanking Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Three Radiotherapy Centers in Serbia Standardize on Varian Solution for Cancer Treatment Planning – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian FQ3 top line up 17%; non-GAAP earnings up 25%; guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.08 million activity. Shares for $144,233 were sold by KENNEDY KOLLEEN T on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0.1% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stock Yards National Bank holds 1,750 shares. Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 141 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.65% or 31,574 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability holds 340,083 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Pettee invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Adage Prtn Grp Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,478 shares. North Star Asset has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Merian Glob (Uk) holds 580,893 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,817 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 3,400 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 7,042 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 271 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 7,000 shares to 18,000 valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 36,000 shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

