Panagora Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $305,564; Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Price Rose While Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered Its Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 659,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786.68M, down from 8.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 4.02 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 6,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,668 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 7,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 52,357 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 16.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) or 26,015 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 95,503 shares. Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Citadel Ltd Co invested in 0% or 7,914 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Accredited Invsts stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 65,100 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 13,963 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Loomis Sayles Lp reported 125 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,830 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 700 shares.

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Otter Tail Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:OTTR – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BTD Acquires Impulse Manufacturing Nasdaq:OTTR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 01, 2015.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 383,597 shares to 104,161 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 20,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,851 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.1% stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Barbara Oil Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Limited Com holds 2,750 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 4,500 shares. The California-based Guardian Inv Mgmt has invested 0.99% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Rnc Mngmt Lc reported 7,522 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 186,204 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 331,036 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 173,125 shares. Invest House Ltd stated it has 114,543 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has 9,409 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Chip Stocks Staring At Big Headwinds in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 13,200 shares to 537,757 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 108,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,451 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).