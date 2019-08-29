Panagora Asset Management Upped Its Donaldson Co (DCI) Stake by $903,600; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Philip Morris International (PM) Position by $48.52 Million; Stock Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 551,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.95M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83 million shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 162.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 18,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 29,202 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 322,951 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 122,118 shares to 648,773 shares, valued at $85.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) by 19,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,105 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 49,697 shares. Sabal Trust accumulated 5,600 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 68,009 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 42,234 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 6,467 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 22,862 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 185,645 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 666,223 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has invested 0.06% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Captrust Fincl invested in 0% or 21 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 15,005 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$48.49, Is It Time To Put Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destiinations Inc. (NYSE:WYN) by 262,612 shares to 351,913 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cordasco Network reported 533 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,133 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Manchester Capital Management reported 6,211 shares. Burns J W & accumulated 24,497 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank invested in 0.07% or 5,243 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3,460 shares. Moreover, Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,550 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 0.61% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc stated it has 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 11,691 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 4,244 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.