Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding; Vista Gold Has 0.63 Sentiment

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 28.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 307,305 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 786,292 shares with $37.99M value, down from 1.09 million last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $191.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 21.75M shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 8 sold and reduced holdings in Vista Gold Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 22.73 million shares, up from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vista Gold Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) stake by 63,523 shares to 161,196 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 5,004 shares and now owns 5,074 shares. Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 52,514 shares. The North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Intact Invest Mngmt holds 151,700 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). British Columbia Inv has 1.07M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership has 0.62% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 51,231 shares. Cls Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,018 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability reported 59,905 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 21,174 were reported by Johnson Grp Inc Inc. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi accumulated 0.12% or 8,227 shares. Snow Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.01M shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 18.61% above currents $43.47 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Sun Valley Gold Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Vista Gold Corp. for 18.62 million shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) owns 185,338 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

