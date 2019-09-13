Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (PSB) by $4.56 Million; Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Valuation Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 312,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.60M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 1.52M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (PSB) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 27,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 136,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07 million, down from 164,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $176.15. About 118,412 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smiths Group Plc (Adr) (SMGZY) by 490,845 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $32.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) by 8,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,353 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:HMC).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Manulife’s Volatile Investment Income A Cause For Concern? – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife Q1 core ROE improves to 14.2% vs. 13.4% – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 221,077 shares to 247,109 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Seaways Inc by 21,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

More important recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 54,950 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 294,727 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Smithfield reported 1,261 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 74,923 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 0.03% or 16,414 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 8,114 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,467 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 2,553 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).