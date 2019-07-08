Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $44.88 Million; As Starbuckscorp (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Position by $5.45 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Starbuckscorp (SBUX) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 73,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,704 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, up from 81,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Starbuckscorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 2.59M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 25,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688.61 million, down from 411,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.55. About 1.83 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevroncorp. (NYSE:CVX) by 20,936 shares to 5.04 million shares, valued at $620.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automaticdataprocessing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,490 shares, and cut its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 88,645 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bokf Na holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 160,638 shares. Ballentine Lc owns 12,857 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,143 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 819 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,456 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.70M shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust owns 21,174 shares. 734,274 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Moreover, Covington has 1.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 62,718 shares to 178,185 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 279,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Co holds 6% or 4,995 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source State Bank reported 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1.33% or 21,402 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,984 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.63 million shares. Woodstock invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag owns 1,115 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0.09% or 8,597 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 148 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & holds 0.32% or 1,203 shares. Farmers holds 0.09% or 173 shares. Lesa Sroufe, a Washington-based fund reported 351 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,932 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.21 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.