Panagora Asset Management Stake in Radian Group (RDN) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Cut Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 655.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 266,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 306,598 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 40,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 87,022 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 90,162 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares to 32,302 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 9,923 shares to 8,726 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 38,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,453 shares, and cut its stake in Celldex Therapeutics Inc.