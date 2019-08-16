Panagora Asset Management Stake In Dominion Energy (D) Was Raised; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Valuation Rose While Msdc Management LP Has Raised Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 53,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 142,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, up from 88,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 2.98 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 1.25M shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, First United National Bank has 1.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer Asset reported 1,013 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 91,661 shares or 0.05% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,373 shares. Westpac reported 54,738 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs accumulated 456,828 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 445,107 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 312,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory has invested 0.69% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1,990 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 360,318 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.25% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Water Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,231 shares to 8,735 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.48M shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 24% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy and Smithfield Foods Break Ground on Largest Renewable Natural Gas Project in North Carolina – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ziopharm: Elucidating The Regeneron Partnership For Glioblastoma – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ziopharm Oncology Responds to Recent Stock Decline and Clarifies Exclusivity Rights for Clinical Assets – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ziopharm up 7% premarket on JV in Asia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.