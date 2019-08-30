Panagora Asset Management Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Decreased by $498,306; Cypress Capital Management Wy Position in Intel (INTC) Decreased by $541,501

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 6.19 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 14,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.75. About 227,105 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Ltd accumulated 69,957 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.07% or 76,683 shares. 24,411 were accumulated by Mengis Capital. Rdl Fincl invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edmp stated it has 44,237 shares. American Interest Grp reported 0.43% stake. 107,842 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd. Aldebaran Financial holds 0.32% or 8,424 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Corporation owns 2.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 636,274 shares. Cannell Peter B Commerce holds 294,163 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,979 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has 0.53% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: LogMeIn, Intel and Xilinx – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.06 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,214 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors reported 2,756 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited reported 1,624 shares stake. Connors Investor Serv holds 19,994 shares. Zeke Lc accumulated 9,072 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The California-based Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 356,778 shares. Generation Investment Mngmt Llp reported 3.02M shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0.56% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Iowa-based Pecaut And Co has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadinha And Co Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 745 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0.49% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 23,023 shares to 28,855 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN) by 60,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.