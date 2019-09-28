Panagora Asset Management Raised Federal Signal (FSS) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Among 2 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $7900 highest and $2100 lowest target. $31’s average target is 73.18% above currents $17.9 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Friday, August 9 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. See Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold Nektar Therapeutics shares while 95 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 158.58 million shares or 0.37% more from 157.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Asset reported 9,733 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,390 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 91,684 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 338,614 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% or 23,089 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 750,656 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory L P holds 0.03% or 2,071 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 19.09 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 60,189 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 185,560 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 250,517 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 669,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Limited reported 0.02% stake.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $259,200 activity. Doberstein Stephen K bought 15,000 shares worth $259,200.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 6.12 million shares traded or 111.29% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Loss $95.8M; 15/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its Immuno-Oncology Programs at the American Association for Cancer Resea; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

