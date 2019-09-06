Panagora Asset Management Position In Hawkins (HWKN) Was Upped; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding by $557,544

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 21,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 44,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 111,434 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hawkins Inc (HWKN) by 35.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 12,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.09% . The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 33,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hawkins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 327 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 30/05/2018 – HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.69 BLN RUPEES VS 1.64 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Alexander Hawkins, Café Oto, London – percussive splats and murmurations; 15/05/2018 – Air Force’s Ronnie Hawkins, Army’s Michael Ferriter Interviewed for Cabinet VA Vacancy; 08/03/2018 LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX – JOHN HAWKINS TO RETIRE AS COMPANY SECRETARY; TO REMAIN AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees FY Loss/Shr 88c-Loss 83c; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees FY Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.53; 30/05/2018 – HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 70 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins States The So-Called New and Old Testaments are Necessary With No Contradictory Verses in Book of Yahweh; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins, Inc. Provides Preliminary Fiscal Year 2018 Revenue And Range For Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 37,205 shares to 64,053 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 118,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS).

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Juniper paying $11.7M SEC settlement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$26.47, Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP invested in 0.04% or 109,428 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. 107,661 were accumulated by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.13% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.30M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0% or 134 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 85,185 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.08% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Investment Management Llp has 1.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Blackrock Incorporated reported 25.96M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.04% or 8,429 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $112.24 million for 18.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 210,352 shares to 755,229 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 256,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI).

More notable recent Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hawkins, Inc. Announces Increase In Number Of Shares Authorized Under Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gogo Inc (GOGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold HWKN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 276 shares. Pnc Service Gru Inc invested in 0% or 6,161 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 55,750 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 44,569 shares. Sei owns 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 4,091 shares. State Street Corporation has 296,314 shares. Cornerstone reported 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Comerica Bancshares reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 17,594 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 5,685 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 7,187 shares.