Panagora Asset Management Position in Bruker (BRKR) Decreased as Stock Rose; Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $8.96 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57 million, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 115,820 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 77,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 285,546 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, down from 362,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 146,756 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 14/05/2018 – Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15,216 shares to 922,445 shares, valued at $33.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.99M for 17.53 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Financial Inc by 142,741 shares to 153,990 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 286,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM).