Panagora Asset Management Maintains Stake in Urstadt Biddle (UBA); As Msci (MSCI) Shares Rose, Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle (UBA) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 34,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 348,332 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 313,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 29,863 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 158,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819.38M, down from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $230.77. About 268,066 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, INCLUDING PURCHASE PRICE, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,224 activity. BIDDLE WILLING L had bought 480 shares worth $8,112.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 226,673 shares to 2,549 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 45,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,419 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 29,682 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,758 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 9,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 162,241 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 4,893 shares. Northern Corp owns 540,493 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 845,065 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 148,635 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 20,293 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 94,976 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 210,992 shares. C M Bidwell Associates holds 3,520 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited holds 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 177,613 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 116,979 shares to 126,890 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 310,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

