Panagora Asset Management Maintains Stake in Tenneco (TEN); Mill Road Capital Management Lifted Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 90,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 186,386 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 96,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.22M shares traded or 51.05% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 36,001 shares traded or 73.93% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 14,637 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Menta Capital Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Wells Fargo And Mn has 5,500 shares. 96 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 31 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter Communication Brokerage holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 10,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 73,980 were accumulated by Blackrock. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Boston Partners has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $69,019 activity.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yankees’ Edwin Encarnacion out with right wrist fracture after Red Sox HBP – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. and Moffit Cancer Centre to Present at World Molecular Imaging Congress – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 194,232 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group owns 4,092 shares. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). James Invest Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,655 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 255 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 76,920 shares. 14,472 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has 14,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 10,000 are held by Mountain Lake Management Ltd Company.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.87M shares to 373,742 shares, valued at $26.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) by 19,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,105 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Hollar Jason M. also bought $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of Second Quarter and Six months 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ten Years After Spinning It Off, Sohu Wants Changyou Back – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TEN, Ltd. (TNP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.