Panagora Asset Management Maintains Stake in Tech Data (TECD); As Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Upped Its Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 778.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 141,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,715 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, up from 18,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 252,381 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 13.02 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Limited has 30,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,063 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 23,064 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 14,929 shares. 14,952 were reported by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Valueworks Limited Liability Co has 4.72% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 86,093 are held by Blair William & Il. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1.94 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 778,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.16% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 883,577 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Hartford Financial Mgmt. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $150.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 313,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,918 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mngmt holds 24,043 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 704,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,200 are owned by Ellington Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 309,806 shares. Cap Fund Sa stated it has 15,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Citadel Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,666 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc has 111,026 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd owns 15,759 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 66 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 0.52% or 489,658 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 19,845 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 4,359 shares. Kennedy Cap Management has 27,301 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 1.07 million shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $185.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 125,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,499 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE).

