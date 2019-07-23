Panagora Asset Management Lowered Position in Citrix Systems (CTXS) as Market Value Declined; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Its Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $1.68 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 58,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 374,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.35M, down from 433,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $101.54. About 1.13M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 10,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 926,430 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf by 512,110 shares to 662,910 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 192,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75 million for 27.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.93 million shares to 754,899 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 944,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 781,706 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

