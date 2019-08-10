Panagora Asset Management Lowered Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stake by $1.06 Million; Sit Investment Associates Trimmed Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 134,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, down from 141,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 947,054 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 19,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 160,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84 million, down from 180,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr Phd (NYSE:PHD) by 43,467 shares to 136,615 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Nj Fund My (MYJ) by 320,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Services Grp Inc invested in 0.26% or 7,216 shares. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fcg Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Lipe & Dalton invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capwealth Advisors Lc holds 90,768 shares. 5,800 are held by Omers Administration. First Long Island Limited Liability Com has 3.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 29,501 shares. Sequent Asset Limited Com owns 9,385 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department reported 26,880 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 287,455 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,731 shares. Caprock Group Inc reported 0.59% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Smith Moore Communications holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 17,819 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 49,232 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verity & Verity Lc accumulated 29,911 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Counselors has 11,943 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2,550 are owned by Investment House Ltd Liability. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 285 shares. Amp Cap owns 0.11% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 136,021 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.43% or 41,852 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 85,311 shares. Cypress Gp reported 69,209 shares stake. 23,773 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Weybosset Rech Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,525 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 306,473 shares to 322,920 shares, valued at $34.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La (NYSE:LZB) by 63,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).