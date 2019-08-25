Panagora Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) as Market Valuation Declined; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Lifted Its Stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by $19.20 Million as Stock Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 969,883 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by 86.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 74,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 85,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kite Realty Group Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 357,864 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Backs 2018 FFO $1.98/Shr-FFO $2.04/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Rev $89.8M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $600 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Rudaw English: Breaking: @PMBarzani has proposed September 30 for #KRG parliamentary elections; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP – ON APRIL 24, KITE REALTY GROUP LP, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JULY 28, 2016; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.98 TO $2.04; 09/05/2018 – Rudaw English: #BREAKING: KRG @PMBarzani and Russian President Putin end meeting in Moscow

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 5,400 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 30 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 150 shares. Citigroup accumulated 42,103 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 5,041 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 100,144 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na owns 6,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 56 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Dubuque National Bank & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Sasco Capital Ct has 526,227 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 53,089 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 40,115 shares to 235,886 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 36,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co/The.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KRG shares while 60 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 73.61 million shares or 0.66% more from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 43,012 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated owns 6,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Company, Korea-based fund reported 617,114 shares. First Republic Investment Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.74M shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 170,337 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 169,283 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr owns 24,495 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 199 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 56,193 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company accumulated 0% or 2,391 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).