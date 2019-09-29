Panagora Asset Management Lowered Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Declined; Guinness Asset Management LTD Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) Cut by $2.14 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 177,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 8,421 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93,000, down from 186,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 1.01 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 68,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 291,562 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, down from 360,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.23M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,779 shares to 83,793 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 674,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 36,353 shares. New York-based Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Whittier Tru Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 483,825 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 499,351 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 8 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 113 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 81,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And accumulated 19,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 10,188 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 108,113 shares to 202,098 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhi Group Inc by 155,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $848,480 activity. On Friday, August 9 Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 20,000 shares. 60,000 shares were bought by Hollar Jason M., worth $566,280 on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.82M for 2.75 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.