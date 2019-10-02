Panagora Asset Management Lowered Holding in Ennis (EBF) by $368,360; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Washington Trust Bank Cut Holding by $1.19 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (EBF) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 18,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.45% . The institutional investor held 18,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 36,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ennis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 127,550 shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 5.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Ennis Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Delaware AG: State legislators Ennis and Carson visit Belmont Hall in Smyrna to celebrate accreditation by the American Allianc; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video); 21/03/2018 – TRICORE REPORTS RENEE ENNIS AS CFO; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 8,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 164,692 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.06 million, down from 173,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold EBF shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 0.35% less from 21.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 0% or 64,391 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 7,319 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Mngmt Lc reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 2.20 million shares. 48,000 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 680 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 94,513 shares. Seizert Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 24,971 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 2,012 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 1.02 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 111,447 shares. Paloma Prns Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). 22,745 are owned by Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Incorporated.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 237,949 shares to 937,697 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 160,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

