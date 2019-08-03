Panagora Asset Management Lifted Stake in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) by $313,446 as Stock Rose; Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position in Altria Group (MO) as Market Valuation Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% . The institutional investor held 15,944 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 9,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 14,820 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GSBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 102,729 shares. Commerce National Bank reported 8,830 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 546 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Indexiq Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 29,962 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 3,838 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 7,314 shares. Denali Advsr owns 154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Group Inc accumulated 0% or 7,043 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 22,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl accumulated 0% or 2,013 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Cornercap Counsel has 0.14% invested in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) by 109,727 shares to 44,485 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,109 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Preferred & Income S (PFF) by 10,345 shares to 113,994 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

