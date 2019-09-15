Panagora Asset Management Holds Stake in Bruker (BRKR); Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Share Price Declined While Oppenheimer Asset Management Upped by $412,308 Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 117,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 402,770 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, up from 285,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 523,790 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q REV. $431.7M, EST. $417.4M; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 7,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 56,071 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 48,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 532,420 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 13,463 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 7,248 shares. Axa holds 38,292 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 351,857 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology owns 0.04% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 2,600 shares. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 47,659 shares. Smithfield Tru Company reported 235 shares. Piedmont Advisors has 4,266 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Virtu Financial Lc invested in 6,717 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ing Groep Nv reported 6,748 shares. Profund Advsr Lc owns 7,793 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 32,794 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv has 368,100 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 15,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corp invested in 16,340 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cwm Lc stated it has 0.26% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 13,144 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,908 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Ftb Advsr owns 528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Savant Capital Lc reported 0.04% stake. 18,043 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).