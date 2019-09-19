Panagora Asset Management Holds Position in Myr Group Inc/Delaware (MYRG); As Agco Corp. (AGCO) Stock Price Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Myr Group Inc/Delaware (MYRG) by 13886.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 28,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 28,952 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Myr Group Inc/Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 5,205 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 91,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 792,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45M, down from 883,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 52,949 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 6.71% more from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 85,818 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 189,553 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 18,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 2,488 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). 5,663 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 5,425 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 977 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has 83,406 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 102,435 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 226,721 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 30,800 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precipio Inc by 181,058 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,765 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76 million for 23.61 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.