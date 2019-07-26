Panagora Asset Management Holds Holding in Hill (HRC); Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 1863.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 306,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,920 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, up from 16,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 108,708 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 2.05M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 685,652 are held by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 370,156 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 191,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc stated it has 37,525 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt LP holds 89,716 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 250 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 45,412 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 979,558 shares. Monarch Partners Asset has invested 1.34% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Syntal Cap Prns reported 272,464 shares. Tortoise Limited Com reported 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Us State Bank De invested in 0.07% or 1.30M shares. Aperio Group Limited Company reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 19,584 shares to 55,776 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 4,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.19 million for 10.94 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,828 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) by 257,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,038 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Com Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Private Na owns 0.11% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 5,170 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 40,864 shares. Tru Inv holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 6,140 shares. 4,934 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsr Inc. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Brookstone Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 5,932 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 125,889 shares. Quantbot LP holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 824 shares. Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.23% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 6,196 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 3,150 shares. King Luther Cap invested in 0.01% or 12,905 shares.

