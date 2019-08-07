Panagora Asset Management Holding in Ducommun (DCO) Upped as Share Value Rose; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $21.34 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ducommun Inc (DCO) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 25,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 118,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 92,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 68,542 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 96.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 158,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,126 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 163,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.04. About 3.22 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,675 shares to 139,369 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.9% or 3.60M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.46% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brinker Capital owns 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,492 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Essex Inv Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 191 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 126,534 shares. Rockland Tru accumulated 0.04% or 2,825 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 4,519 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 58,129 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 0.2% or 1,800 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 31,804 shares. Montag A And Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Boston Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% or 3,282 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Lp has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Paradigm Cap Incorporated invested 2.28% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 24,797 shares. Aqr Cap Llc invested in 0% or 54,570 shares. Wilen Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,225 shares. Franklin Resource owns 146,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.02% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 34,827 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 368 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 118,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors Inc, New York-based fund reported 187,335 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,642 shares to 114,775 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 26,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,735 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).