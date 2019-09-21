Panagora Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Avery Dennison (AVY); As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined, Scotia Capital Has Decreased Position

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 75,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 910,314 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09 million, down from 986,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 614,320 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 481.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 96,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 116,857 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.52 million, up from 20,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 754,528 shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 3,595 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 19,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 64,133 shares to 3,460 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,315 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).