Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Republic Services (RSG) by $489,920; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 2,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,443 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90M, down from 64,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 592,899 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 6,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,511 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 52,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.55 million shares traded or 53.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb Associates invested in 0.59% or 6,507 shares. Century Companies reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Washington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. 3,390 were reported by Wills Grp Inc. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oz Ltd Partnership accumulated 595,512 shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% or 5,179 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 92,623 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 146,204 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 2.02% or 28,400 shares. 6,995 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11,907 shares to 324,876 shares, valued at $40.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 28,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 17,938 shares to 61,078 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Invesco Ltd owns 3.85 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.84M shares stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 380,602 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 62,200 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department reported 33,440 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.84% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.15 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Farmers State Bank reported 954 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 41,078 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 23,946 are held by Bessemer Securities Ltd Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.22% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pinnacle Finance Partners reported 2,679 shares.