Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position by $21.35 Million; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose, Agf Investments America Boosted Stake by $1.19 Million

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, up from 45,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 3.28 million shares traded or 50.42% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.59M, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 6.25 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9,449 shares to 24,782 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,934 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central European Media Ent (NASDAQ:CETV) by 76,049 shares to 76,281 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 59,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.18M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.