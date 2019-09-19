Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Stake By $56.27 Million; Shorts at TODS SPA ORDINARY SHARES (TODGF) Raised By 17.29%

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 27.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 323,385 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 869,006 shares with $151.72M value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $121.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 30,866 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES

TODS SPA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had an increase of 17.29% in short interest. TODGF’s SI was 246,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.29% from 210,000 shares previously. It closed at $46.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 8,653 shares to 11,919 valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Columbia Financial Inc stake by 35,830 shares and now owns 189,820 shares. Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was raised too.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 12.78% above currents $168.25 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sirios Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,275 shares. Northern holds 8.81 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cap Inv Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,316 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chase Counsel reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 480,800 shares stake. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.42% or 8.93M shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 0.9% or 88,313 shares. Marvin Palmer Assoc Inc invested in 4.2% or 36,317 shares. Caprock Grp holds 0.13% or 3,808 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc reported 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farr Miller Washington Dc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Another recent and important TOD'S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ferragamo: Products And Profitability Can Lead Again To Growth In The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2016.