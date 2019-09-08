Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Arcbest (ARCB) Position by $2.61 Million; Stock Value Declined; V3 Capital Management LP Trimmed Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding by $2.02 Million; Share Value Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 9.75M shares traded or 1019.57% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 87,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.38% . The institutional investor held 380,606 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 293,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 94,110 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares to 806,650 shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 2.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.55M for 19.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

