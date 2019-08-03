Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake By $14.75 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Upped Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stake By $404,364

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 28.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 307,305 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 786,292 shares with $37.99 million value, down from 1.09 million last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $209.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) stake by 17.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc acquired 6,522 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)'s stock rose 5.44%. The Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 43,803 shares with $2.72M value, up from 37,281 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc now has $4.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 1.07 million shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 190,741 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 6,417 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Us National Bank De holds 57,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 229,474 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 72,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 61 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 49,798 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division reported 102 shares. Qs holds 1,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests Company accumulated 55,233 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation stated it has 419,669 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity. ZARLEY JAMES R had bought 18,900 shares worth $992,439 on Wednesday, May 1.

Among 7 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Texas Roadhouse had 20 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Loop Capital Markets.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse Analysts Pick At Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CAKE or TXRH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 39,850 shares to 45,399 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) stake by 26,544 shares and now owns 643,639 shares. Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. Wood downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.