Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding; Rapid7 (RPD) Sellers Increased By 11.95% Their Shorts

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) had an increase of 11.95% in short interest. RPD’s SI was 4.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.95% from 3.58M shares previously. With 630,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s short sellers to cover RPD’s short positions. The SI to Rapid7 Inc’s float is 9.98%. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 245,698 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 14/03/2018 – Rapid7 Recognized as a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Independent Research Firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rapid7 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPD); 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $30; 30/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 96.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 511,279 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 16,243 shares with $168,000 value, down from 527,522 last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $2.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 1.99 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Among 6 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 34.01% above currents $46.02 stock price. Rapid7 had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RPD in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.03 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

