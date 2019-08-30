Panagora Asset Management Has Lifted Its Spok Holdings (SPOK) Holding by $324,662; Share Price Declined; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 24,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 53,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, up from 28,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spok Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 61,195 shares traded. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN SPOK HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings: Todd Stein Will Be Nominated as Candidate for Election to Board; 13/03/2018 – Virginia Hospital Center Selects Spok’s Enterprise Communication Platform to Complement EHR; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS NO PRESENT PLAN OR PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY “STANDSTILL” PROVISIONS FOR DURATION OF “SUPPORT PERIOD”; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS ENGAGED IN TALKS; 12/03/2018 Spok Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS, 5.1% HOLDER BRAESIDE ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS-IF STEIN UNABLE TO SERVE TERM AS DIRECTOR, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS MAY PROPOSE STEVEN MCINTYRE BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS HIS SUCCESSOR

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 759.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,530 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $218.48. About 1.03 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands

More notable recent Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: SPOK,CVS,VNDA,MDT,VIVE – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Oct 9, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,554.51 up 5.21 points – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spok Announces Management Changes – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2019: TRXC, QTNT, BMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 230,015 shares to 381,084 shares, valued at $63.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value E (IWN) by 15,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus Communication holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,056 shares. Mufg Americas reported 170,113 shares stake. Btc owns 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,065 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp holds 10,312 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 105,099 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru Com holds 0.44% or 20,825 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 77,950 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance accumulated 11,500 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability accumulated 1,506 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Invsts owns 304,021 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 1.10M shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,448 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 1,786 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 40,375 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.