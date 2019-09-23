Panagora Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Shares Rose; Eagle Capital Management Increases Position in Citigroup (C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 126,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 714,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.91 million, up from 587,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $290.55. About 722,927 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 19,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 26.81M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 billion, up from 26.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 6.46M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 557,917 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability reported 45,606 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. The New York-based Barrett Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). King Luther Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 167,327 shares. Davis holds 1.52% or 37,775 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 119,329 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 78,622 shares. Gam Ag reported 15,042 shares. 34,497 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap. Associated Banc invested in 6,588 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 278,007 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ally Financial holds 57,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Payden Rygel holds 1.22% or 254,900 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated reported 52 shares stake.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 676,520 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $915.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 493,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87M shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl A.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: "Citigroup's (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds" on September 16, 2019

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15,394 shares to 38,699 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 37,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Gp Incorporated accumulated 80 shares. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.84% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Spf Beheer Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 306,043 shares. Clearbridge Invests stated it has 0.8% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Btim Corp has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bartlett Co Ltd Co holds 0.59% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 53,887 shares. Thomas White Limited invested in 4,631 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 432,491 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,562 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 0.19% or 294,451 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 714,758 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Limited Company invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.09% stake. Fort LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 9,596 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd owns 4,200 shares.