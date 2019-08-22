Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Position in Qad (QADA) as Share Value Declined; Scout Investments Boosted Stake in Lincoln National (LNC) by $15.90 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 120.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 31,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 56,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 25,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.61M market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 170,818 shares traded or 186.35% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 101.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 274,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 545,240 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.01 million, up from 271,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 754,364 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lincoln National: A Growth Stock At Value Stock Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa/Ag (NSRGY) by 9,357 shares to 167,997 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 350,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,148 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 105,808 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,924 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 191,509 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1.30 million shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 0.03% or 103,281 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 5.56M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 890,194 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 64,073 shares in its portfolio. 1.35M are owned by Invesco. Plancorp Limited Liability invested in 8,369 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 135,462 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co accumulated 10,276 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 10,094 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). United Advisers Lc stated it has 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).