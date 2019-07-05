Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Position in A10 Networks (ATEN); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 64.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 225,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 572,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 347,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 256,408 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 02/05/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities c; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 40,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.86M, up from 77,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 33,266 shares to 660,871 shares, valued at $180.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 1,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,193 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.49M shares to 320,313 shares, valued at $17.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 479,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,292 shares, and cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).