Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Position by $942,016 as Shares Declined; As Buckeye Partners (BPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Alps Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 295.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 14,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 19,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 545,868 shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners (BPL) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 40,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 14.49 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.98M, down from 14.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 434,907 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,394 shares to 11,226 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 7,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.11M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 57,872 shares to 267,025 shares, valued at $33.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,695 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi (NYSE:SC).

