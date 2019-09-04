Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Its Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stake; Last Week National Grid plc (LON:NG) Analysts

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) stake by 88.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 155,023 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 329,320 shares with $2.61M value, up from 174,297 last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group now has $1.09B valuation. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 337,531 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering National Grid PLC (LON:NG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Grid PLC has GBX 960 highest and GBX 840 lowest target. GBX 919.75’s average target is 6.12% above currents GBX 866.7 stock price. National Grid PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained National Grid plc (LON:NG) rating on Friday, April 5. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 899 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. See National Grid plc (LON:NG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 840.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 930.00 Initiates Starts

24/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 960.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 860.00 Maintain

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (NYSE:HLX) Share Price Down A Painful 74%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Celldex Therapeutics Inc stake by 93,667 shares to 6,690 valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) stake by 460,865 shares and now owns 122,588 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of 30.01 billion GBP. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.