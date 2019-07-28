Panagora Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Share Price Rose; As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, Covington Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $322,400

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 18,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 52,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 123,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 04/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43B for 20.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,437 shares to 105,150 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group accumulated 0.03% or 425,906 shares. Coldstream Cap stated it has 9,450 shares. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.25M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 922,018 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company reported 11,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Co invested in 27,685 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 18,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clearbridge Lc has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cannell Peter B Co Inc holds 8,000 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mackenzie Financial has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Comml Bank Of America De reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 27,617 shares to 73,172 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 282,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).