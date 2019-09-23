Panagora Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Gray Television (GTN) as Share Value Declined; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Boosted Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 1105.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 211,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 231,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 19,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 184,698 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 484.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 4,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 366,309 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,703 shares to 5,025 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jpmorgan Chase holds 7.09 million shares. Virtu Fincl Limited invested in 4,785 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.02% or 9,551 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rampart Co Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,445 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,655 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications reported 2,737 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Incorporated reported 129,391 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 46 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 952 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 27 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 46,827 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Act Ii Lp holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 196,495 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,579 shares. Lpl Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 74,560 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny owns 25,911 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 7.13 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Penn Cap Company reported 657,151 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 124,476 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 13,032 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs owns 71,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 174,000 are held by Swiss Retail Bank. Vanguard invested in 4.37M shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 261,970 were accumulated by Argent Mgmt Limited Com.