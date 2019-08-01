Panagora Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Viacom (VIAB) by $46.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Boosted Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.96 million, down from 4.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 750,455 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 17/05/2018 – Redstone wins voting tussle as CBS-Viacom fight heats up; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video)

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 4.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 137,828 shares to 496,022 shares, valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 67,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $431.03 million for 7.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 24,617 shares to 5,408 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 215,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,553 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

