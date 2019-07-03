Panagora Asset Management Decreased Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $15.81 Million; Market Value Rose; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Stake In Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Was Has Raised

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 77.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 79,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,777 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 102,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.57. About 166,072 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, INCLUDING PURCHASE PRICE, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 102,409 shares to 214,224 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc by 31,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 40.13 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9,953 shares. 194,041 were accumulated by Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 131,898 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 38,172 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 248 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 49,576 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.47% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 718,394 shares stake. Aperio Grp Limited holds 28,992 shares. Veritable Lp owns 1,887 shares. Park National Oh reported 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ycg Limited Liability Corp invested 5% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 437,610 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 167,973 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 108,051 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 238,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.56 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 977,013 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.26% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 39,109 shares. 40,133 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 59,160 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd accumulated 4,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 0.11% or 6,476 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt & Research has 0.07% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 4,300 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $41.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,785 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).