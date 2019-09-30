Panagora Asset Management Decreased Its Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Position as Share Value Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 590,414 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) by 83.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 9,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% . The institutional investor held 1,852 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63,000, down from 11,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adams Resources & Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 2,835 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AE) has declined 16.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy Names Sharon Davis Interim CFO; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – JOSH C. ANDERS, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – ANDERS WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL MID-APRIL 2018; 12/03/2018 Adams Resources 4Q Rev $408.5M; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Adams Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AE); 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC AE.A SAYS SHARON DAVIS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 15/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold AE shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.91 million shares or 18.00% more from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 89,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,084 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 608 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,591 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) for 8,900 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) for 32,287 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 58,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Legal General Group Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) for 273 shares. Earnest Llc stated it has 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 11 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 88,961 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,852 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,771 activity. Ohmart Tracy E bought 200 shares worth $6,176. 500 shares valued at $15,650 were bought by Pressler Townes G. on Monday, August 19. Niemann John O. Jr. also bought $19,740 worth of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) on Monday, August 12. $31,300 worth of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 391,054 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $39.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 385,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).