Panagora Asset Management Cut Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $403,200 as Stock Declined; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 272,940 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.89 million, down from 275,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 152,607 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 38.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 46,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 167,647 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 121,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 38,574 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Re Welcomes Joe Sweeting as Head of Lloyd’s Casualty Reinsurance – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Re Announces Daniel Osterrieder as North America Account Executive for AXIS Re Strategic Partners – Business Wire” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AXIS Launches Refreshed Brand and Logo, New Website and Brand Awareness Advertising Campaign – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $267.69 million for 17.18 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

