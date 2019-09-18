Panagora Asset Management Cut Dish Network (DISH) Stake; Merit Medical Systems Has 1.12 Sentiment

Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 111 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 99 trimmed and sold stakes in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 51.19 million shares, up from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Merit Medical Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 72 Increased: 84 New Position: 27.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 76.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 552,076 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 166,594 shares with $6.40M value, down from 718,670 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $17.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 461,329 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 6.29% above currents $35.28 stock price. DISH Network had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of DISH in report on Monday, August 26 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 2.02 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9.93 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Hartford Management Company holds 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 24,820 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 128,666 shares. King Street Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 13.16M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 184,710 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.04% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 140,141 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 2.14 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 470,272 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 10,745 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 12,132 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 25,815 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 427,653 shares. 323,060 were accumulated by Nomura. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.71M shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 4,736 shares to 12,295 valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 260,309 shares and now owns 299,322 shares. A was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A. $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.68 million for 14.46 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for 69,169 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 502,009 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.84% invested in the company for 657,123 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,439 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

