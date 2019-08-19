Panagora Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Agilysys (AGYS); As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $422,400 Its Stake

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33M, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 24,166 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 125.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 31,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 57,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 25,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 15,093 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regional Health Properties by 345,898 shares to 43,203 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 47,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,587 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vacations World (NYSE:VAC).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 was made by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.